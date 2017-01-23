Pluto landing in new NASA video looks like the real thing

Pluto and its largest moon Charon in enhanced color. NASA's New Horizons spacecraft gathered hundreds of images of Pluto and its moons during a flyby in 2015.

NASA has released a new video showing what it might be like to land on Pluto with a brand-new view of the dwarf planet’s surface.

The space agency’s New Horizons spacecraft spent about six weeks in a flyby of the dwarf planet in the summer of 2015 and gathered hundreds of images of Pluto and its moons.

NASA created the Pluto landing video using more than 100 images taken during the mission.

It took almost 10 years for New Horizons to travel more than 3 billion miles to reach the Pluto system, where it came within 7,800 miles of the dwarf planet, NASA said.

The spacecraft is carrying powerful telescopic cameras that can see features on the surface of a planet or moon smaller than a football field, according to the space agency.

New Horizons flew on to a new mission exploring the Kuiper belt beyond Pluto. Its ultimate destination in 2019 is an ancient object about 1 billion miles past Pluto that scientists believe could shed light on the early formation of the solar system.