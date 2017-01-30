Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:37 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
NASA’s Cassini spacecraft has beamed back new images of Saturn’s rings as the probe continues its mission around the sixth planet from the sun.
The newest image shows a region of Saturn’s A ring and more detail on the ring than has ever been seen before, NASA said.
You can clearly see ridges on the left of the photo, which are called density waves. The waves were created by Prometheus, one of Saturn’s moons, as it moves in its orbit around the planet.
New, incredibly close views of Saturn's rings from our "Ring-Grazing" orbits.
New, incredibly close views of Saturn's rings from our "Ring-Grazing" orbits.
This close-up photo of the A ring was taken at a distance of 33,000 miles away with Cassini’s wide-angle camera.
Cassini is in the last phase of its Saturn mission, which is scheduled to end in April when the probe is expected to dive into the planet’s atmosphere in its final farewell.
