Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:53 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The theories about the strange and mysterious light patterns surrounding a distant star some 1,500 light years away from Earth have abounded since it’s discovery in 2009, especially the possibility that aliens were somehow behind it.
The dipping or dimming light surrounding the star named KIC 84622852, also known as Tabby’s Star or Boyajian’s Star, was identified by the Kepler Space Telescope and has been tracked by scientists ever since.
Scientists said the irregular light patterns are an indication that something unusual is orbiting the planet.
One of the most unusual theories about the cause of the erratic light emitted from Tabby’s Star, something straight out of a science fiction film, suggested that aliens could have built a megastructure of some sort around the star, maybe a huge sphere of solar panels to harness energy.
Another theory, equally as strange, suggested an advanced alien civilization was building something gigantic near the star.
Perhaps a large number of comets orbiting the star caused the erratic light, or maybe the star was extremely active, emitting periodic and gigantic outburst, scientists theorized.
Now a more convincing theory about KIC 84622852 suggests the star consumed a planet about 10,000 years ago.
“We propose that the secular dimming behavior is the result of the inspiral of a planetary body or bodies into KIC 8462852,” researchers from Columbia University and UC Berkley said in a new research paper.
If the star did consume a planet, it could explain the unusual light pattern, researchers said.
It would have caused Tabby’s Star to suddenly brighten erratically, especially if a detached moon system from the engulfed planet was still circling the star irregularly blocking its light. The star would show a dimming pattern of light as it returned to normal, the research suggested.
He has been a member of Triple Team Traffic since 1997 and currently hosts a show weekdays from 7-9PM on WSB.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}