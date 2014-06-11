By Marcy Williams

Finally, drivers in south metro Atlanta counties get to put the I-75 metro express lanes to use.

The much-anticipated reversible toll lanes open this weekend. The first real test will be Monday morning's commute.

"We know it's been tough through Henry County for a long time," WSB's Mark McKay tells Atlanta's Morning News.

The 12-mile stretch carries I-75 drivers between McDonough Road and Stockbridge Highway. The lanes are reversible, taking drivers into Atlanta in the morning and home again in the evening.

The State Road and Tollway Authority will set the tolls on a sliding scale, based on time of day and usage. The minimum charge is $.50 but it could cost drivers with a Peach Pass more than ten dollars one way during peak hours.

"I am going to be really interested to see how these express lanes work when I-75 is stacked up come first of summer and around the holiday period," McKay states on Atlanta's Morning News.

The two-year project cost approximately $226 million.

For the first two weeks, drivers with a Peach Pass will be able to access the lanes toll-free.

To sign up for a Peach Pass, go to www.peachpass.com.