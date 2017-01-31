Resolution honoring Sally Yates on back burner

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: Deputy Attorney General Sally Q. Yates speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice on June 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

By Sandra Parrish

State Senator Elena Parent (D-Atlanta) had hoped to honor Sally Yates, who lives in her district, with Senate Resolution 167.

“Ms. Yates has been a U.S. attorney, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, deputy U.S. Attorney. She’s served the public with distinction over many decades,” Parent tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.

But unlike other honoring resolutions that are voted on as a whole by the full Senate, the resolution was sent to a committee by Republican leaders.

There it could sit as have other resolutions when it comes to controversial figures.

Yates was fired as acting U.S. Attorney General by President Donald Trump after instructing the Justice Department not to defend his executive order banning refugees from entry into the United States.

“This resolution simply honors her on the event of her retirement from the Justice Department and it doesn’t refer to any recent controversies,” says Parent.

She plans to continue to fight for the resolution to be approved this session.