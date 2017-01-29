New Birth names Bishop Stephen A. Davis to succeed Eddie Long

Bishop Stephen A. Davis, who will succeed Bishop Eddie Long as New Birth's senior pastor, stands with his wife Darlene.

Bishop Stephen A. Davis, who will succeed Bishop Eddie Long as New Birth's senior pastor, stands with his wife Darlene.

By Shelia Poole

AJC

Bishop Stephen A. Davis of New Birth Birmingham has been named to succeed the late Bishop Eddie Long.

Long was senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia. He died Jan. 15 at age 63.

Davis was formally introduced as the new senior pastor today during Sunday services. His installation is effective immediately.

Long and the New Birth board of directors agreed to Davis as the person to take over the megachurch in the succession plan, which was adopted in 2013.

Davis comes to NBMBC on the “crest of a highly successful tenure as senior pastor, president and chairman of the board , formerly known as Refiner’s House, according to a release. Davis has had direct ties with Long since 2006. Refiner’s House in Birmingham became a New Birth Church plant in 2011, a part of the New Birth Church expansion.