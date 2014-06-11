Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
The GBI issues an Amber Alert/Levi's Call for a 13-year-old girl who disappeared from the Main Event in Alpharetta over the weekend.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports a 16-year-old friend who initially went missing with Brooklyn Smith has been found.
It's possible Smith may have reached out to her father, Steven Spires, who is not supposed to have contact with her.
She ran away last summer and was found nearly two weeks later with Spires and his girlfriend in a motel in McDonough.
Spires faces charges stemming from that case. Since then, Smith has been under the supervision of the Department of Children and Family Services (DFCS).
Authorities believe Spires may be driving a black 2011 Ford Taurus with Georgia tag CAY 7195.
Brooklyn, 5'0" and 100 pounds, has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a camo jacket and pants, Florida Georgia Line T-shirt and cowboy boots.
Anyone who has information about her whereabouts should call 911.
