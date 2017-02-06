Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:31 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017
By Jewel Wicker
www.ajc.com
An 8-year-old Jacksonville boy shot and killed his sister and wounded his brother while home alone yesterday, according to police.
A five-year-old girl was killed and a 4-year-old boy was injured during the incident, which occurred when the children’s mother left them home alone for an undetermined amount of time.
“We have no reason to believe this [shooting] was an intentional act. …We believe, in the absence of any other information being developed, that unfortunately this is a tragic unfortunate accidental shooting,” Sheriff’s Office Chief Chris Butler Butler said, according to the Jacksonville Times Union.
A single bullet caused the fatal injury to the 8-year-old’s younger sister, as well as a non-life threatening injury to his brother.
No charges had been filed as of Saturday night.
