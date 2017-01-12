Oreo and Cadbury parent company looking for 'chocolate tasters'

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:31 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
Love chocolate?
A job posting by Mondelez International, the maker of Oreos and Cadbury chocolate are looking for 'chcoclate tasters.'
The post says that candidates must have 'a passion for confectionary' and be able to make a distinction between different kinds of chocolate.
The description of key responsibilities includes tasting chocolate and working with a panel in order to come to a decision about taste.
Mondelez Interbational states that, "Chocolate tasters are key in helping Mondelez perfect and launch an entirely new product all over the world."
The only downside, for those applying in the United States, is the job is located at their office in England.
Still sound too good to be true? Those interested can apply right on their website.
