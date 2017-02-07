New campus carry bill in State House

More than a dozen House Republicans have signed onto the new gun bill

By Sandra Parrish

Republicans in the State House are taking another shot at allowing guns on college campuses in Georgia.

The bill looks much like it did last year when it was vetoed by Gov. Nathan Deal. It would allow anyone with a carry permit license to bring their firearm onto public college campuses except in sporting events, dormitories, or sorority or fraternity houses.

After its final passage in both the House and Senate last session, Deal expressed his concerns about allowing guns around campus daycares, faculty and administrative offices, and disciplinary hearings.

Rep. Mandi Ballinger (R-Canton), who was a co-sponsor of last year’s bill, has addressed at least one of his concerns in her new bill.

“We are prohibiting firearms from pre-school classes. So we are trying to partner and work with to come up with a very strong Second Amendment bill,” she tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.

The measure does not address faculty or administrative office space.

“As a woman I would like the ability to defend myself or protect myself when visiting a professor’s office,” says Ballinger.

But when it comes to disciplinary hearings, she says government buildings can already add security measures outside the doors prohibiting guns under House Bill 60 that passed and was signed by Deal in 2014.

More than a dozen House Republicans have signed onto the new bill.

Opposition is again expected to be swift from Democrats and Georgia's colleges and universities.

