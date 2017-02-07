New campus carry bill in State House

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
Republicans in the State House are taking another shot at allowing guns on college campuses in Georgia.
The bill looks much like it did last year when it was vetoed by Gov. Nathan Deal. It would allow anyone with a carry permit license to bring their firearm onto public college campuses except in sporting events, dormitories, or sorority or fraternity houses.
After its final passage in both the House and Senate last session, Deal expressed his concerns about allowing guns around campus daycares, faculty and administrative offices, and disciplinary hearings.
Rep. Mandi Ballinger (R-Canton), who was a co-sponsor of last year’s bill, has addressed at least one of his concerns in her new bill.
“We are prohibiting firearms from pre-school classes. So we are trying to partner and work with to come up with a very strong Second Amendment bill,” she tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.
The measure does not address faculty or administrative office space.
“As a woman I would like the ability to defend myself or protect myself when visiting a professor’s office,” says Ballinger.
But when it comes to disciplinary hearings, she says government buildings can already add security measures outside the doors prohibiting guns under House Bill 60 that passed and was signed by Deal in 2014.
More than a dozen House Republicans have signed onto the new bill.
Opposition is again expected to be swift from Democrats and Georgia's colleges and universities.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}