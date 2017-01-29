New bill to help Georgia firefighters with cancer

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:54 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017
After last year’s veto from Gov. Nathan Deal, a new effort is underway in the Legislature to help Georgia firefighters diagnosed with cancer.
The previous bill would have allowed firefighters, who could show by a preponderance of evidence that their cancer was caused by their profession, to collect workers’ compensation.
In his veto statement, Deal said:
“While the authors’ intent of this bill is respected, I am concerned that codifying an exception for one occupation at this relatively low standard of proof with no time limitation on diagnosis or restriction on eligible types of cancer is a broad solution for a problem not yet abundantly demonstrated in Georgia.”
But Gilmer County firefighter Brian Scudder says studies show firefighters are 65 percent more likely to get cancer than the public or any other occupations.
He was the inspiration for the bill after he was diagnosed 12 years ago with stage 4 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.
“My cancer is one of the top cancers that are common with firefighters. Can I say exactly when I got it (or) which fire, I can’t,” he tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.
Just six years into his profession, he continued to work during his 18 months of treatment only missing two shifts the entire time.
“I had to keep my job. I loved my career and I didn’t want to lose it. So you just made yourself do it. I didn’t have a choice,” he says.
He helped draft the new bill that would pay firefighters diagnosed with cancer, who have worked at the department for at least 12 months, a lump sum of $25,000 to help with medical costs. In addition, they would receive long-term disability pay of 60 percent of their salary, or a lesser equivalent of $5,000, per month for up to three years. Volunteer firefighters would receive $1,500 a month for up to 42 months.
Scudder lives in the district of House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) who has taken on the cause in a personal manner.
“I want us to do the right thing and give them some protection to cover their medical expenses as well as giving them some help if they need to be off work,” he says.
Scudder, who knows other firefighters who have since been diagnosed with cancer, hopes what he has been through will help others in his field.
“It’s something that I’ve lived through and hopefully I can get other people to recognize what’s going on and help for guys that will have to go through it eventually in their career,” he says.
