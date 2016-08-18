Neighbors protest state plans to sell Pullman Yard in Atlanta

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:47 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
Residents who live around Pullman Yard in east Atlanta turn out to protest state plans to sell the old train maintenance facility.
Neighbors want guarantees from the state or developers to preserve the century-old buildings and the forestland along Hardee Creek.
"This site should be respected and preserved," protester Jim Kulstad tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“We know that this area has become extremely attractive for condominiums and town homes, but we feel this site is so special,” Kulstad adds.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Atlanta City Council tried to get the property designated as an official Historic Building or Site but the state intervened.
The state of Georgia seeks starting bids of $5.6 million for the 27-acre parcel along Rogers Street.
The site originally served as home of Pratt Engineering and Machine Company. After World War I, it was purchased by Pullman Rail as a maintenance facility. It's been in state hands since the 1990's.
Neighbors so far have been unsuccessful in attempts to purchase the property and preserve its buildings.
“The historic buildings are some of the last rail buildings in Atlanta that have not been either torn down or undergone some kind of adaptive re-use, and that makes it of singular importance in the city,” protester Greg Ramsey tells the AJC.
He has been a member of Triple Team Traffic since 1997 and currently hosts a show weekdays from 7-9PM on WSB.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}