Neighbors protest state plans to sell Pullman Yard in Atlanta

A master plan for the redeveloped Pratt-Pullman Yards in the Atlanta neighborhood of Kirkwood. ATLANTA CONTACT POINT

By Marcy Williams

Residents who live around Pullman Yard in east Atlanta turn out to protest state plans to sell the old train maintenance facility.

Neighbors want guarantees from the state or developers to preserve the century-old buildings and the forestland along Hardee Creek.

"This site should be respected and preserved," protester Jim Kulstad tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“We know that this area has become extremely attractive for condominiums and town homes, but we feel this site is so special,” Kulstad adds.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Atlanta City Council tried to get the property designated as an official Historic Building or Site but the state intervened.

The state of Georgia seeks starting bids of $5.6 million for the 27-acre parcel along Rogers Street.

The site originally served as home of Pratt Engineering and Machine Company. After World War I, it was purchased by Pullman Rail as a maintenance facility. It's been in state hands since the 1990's.

Neighbors so far have been unsuccessful in attempts to purchase the property and preserve its buildings.

“The historic buildings are some of the last rail buildings in Atlanta that have not been either torn down or undergone some kind of adaptive re-use, and that makes it of singular importance in the city,” protester Greg Ramsey tells the AJC.