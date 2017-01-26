Zoos face off in 'cute animal tweet off'

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
In what might be the most adorable Twitter battle of all time, zoos across the country faced off for a "cute animal tweet off" on Wednesday, flooding the social media site with images of koalas, otters and baby animals of all sorts.
The battle started after Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington D.C. announced the birth of a gray seal pup with a photo of the newborn, Mashable reported.
">January 25, 2017
January 25, 2017

We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek#Squeepic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk— National Zoo (@NationalZoo)
We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom.
Twitter user and Virginia resident Sarah Hill saw the post and issued a challenge to her local aquarium.
">January 25, 2017
January 25, 2017

Your move @VAAquarium ;-) https://t.co/lhBwalpprO— Sarah Hill (@SarahJanetHill)
Your move
Not to be outdone, aquarium officials responded with their own cute animal contribution.
