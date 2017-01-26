Follow us on

Posted: 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Zoos face off in 'cute animal tweet off'

Zookeepers welcomed a female gray seal pup at Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Jacqueline Conrad/Smithsonian's National Zoo)

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

In what might be the most adorable Twitter battle of all time, zoos across the country faced off for a "cute animal tweet off" on Wednesday, flooding the social media site with images of koalas, otters and baby animals of all sorts.

The battle started after Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington D.C. announced the birth of a gray seal pup with a photo of the newborn, Mashable reported.

">January 25, 2017

Twitter user and Virginia resident Sarah Hill saw the post and issued a challenge to her local aquarium.

">January 25, 2017

Not to be outdone, aquarium officials responded with their own cute animal contribution.

