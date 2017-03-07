YouTube star shoots gun from plane into Gulf of Mexico

By Palm Beach Post

Social media fame has become motivation to all sorts of crazy stunts, including a recent high-flying one off the Florida coast.

Dan, star of YouTube channel Do It With Dan, took to the sky above Tampa to shoot an automatic submachine gun over the Gulf of Mexico and posted his experience online.

Not surprisingly, the video drew attention from authorities.

WARNING: The video contains some NSFW language

"In Florida, you can shoot guns from the sky in some situations," Guy Haggard, a lawyer specializing in aviation issues, told the Tampa Bay Times.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident as well, the Times reported.

Passengers who were in the small plane told the Times that they spent an hour finding a spot to shoot the gun in order to keep anyone on the water safe.

“There was no one close to us, no one for at least 10 miles," Mark Serbu, a passenger on the plane, told the Times. "We did everything safe.”

