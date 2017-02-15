Young Millennnials are the worst behaved drivers, AAA study says

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:48 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
By Susan Salisbury
Palm Beach Post
A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that 88 percent of young millennials engaged in at least one risky behavior behind the wheel in the past 30 days, earning the top spot of worst behaved U.S. drivers.
These dangerous behaviors ― which increase crash risk ― included texting while driving, red-light running and speeding.
The findings released Wednesday came as U.S. traffic deaths rose to 35,092 in 2015, an increase of more than 7 percent, the largest single-year increase in five decades.
"Alarmingly, some of the drivers ages 19 to 24 believe that their dangerous driving behavior is acceptable," said David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. "It's critical that these drivers understand the potentially deadly consequences of engaging in these types of behaviors and that they change their behavior and attitudes in order to reverse the growing number of fatalities on U.S. roads."
By rank and by age group, the percentage of drivers who reported engaging in speeding, red light running or texting behind the wheel in the past 30 days include:
Texting While Driving
Speeding
Red- Light Running
The survey results are part of the AAA Foundation's annual Traffic Safety Culture Index, which identifies attitudes and behaviors related to traffic safety. The survey data are from a sample of 2,511 licensed drivers ages 16 and older who reported driving in the past 30 days.
The AAA Foundation issued its first Traffic Safety Culture Index in 2008, and the latest report is online at www.AAAFoundation.org.
