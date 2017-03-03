Young boys overdose at school, mother charged

By WPXI.com

A mother who was arrested after her children overdosed on prescription drugs and passed out at school said she “didn’t want the kids anyway,” police said.

>> Read more trending news

Samantha Brown, 27, of East McKeesport, Pennsylvania, is charged with multiple crimes in connection with the incident.

Investigators said she gave her 8- and 9-year-old sons Klonopin, a drug used to treat epilepsy and panic disorders, before school Wednesday.

"Me as a parent who has an illness and takes medication, I would never want to see my children take it, or to be in harm's way at all," Vanessa, a parent, told WPXI.

Officials said the boys overdosed while they were at Propel Braddock Hills Elementary School.

According to a criminal complaint, the 8-year-old was "laid out on the floor unresponsive. The floor was full of vomit and he was foaming at the mouth ... (The 9-year-old boy) was foaming at the mouth. He was not vomiting, but was dazed."

The two were taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Police said the boys told them that Brown made them take the pills

Brown had the pills on her when police questioned her, police said. She is being held on $50,000 bail at the Allegheny County Jail.

The school declined to comment on the investigation.