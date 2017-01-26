Yarn shop to women's march knitters: Shop someplace else for yarn

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
FRANKLIN, Tenn. —
A Tennessee yarn shop owner has a message for knitters who are taking part in the growing women's movement: Shop someplace else.
Elizabeth Poe posted to her shop's, The Joy of Knitting, Facebook page asking that, "If you want yarn for any project for the women's movement that you please shop for yarn elsewhere," citing "vulgarity, vile and evilness of this movement is absolutely despicable."
With the recent women's march on Washington, I ask that you if you want yarn for any project for the women's movement...Posted by The Joy of Knitting on Tuesday, January 24, 2017
The post has received more than 8,000 comments and nearly 6,000 shares.
And as expected, the post has received opposing reaction from supporters of the women's marches across the world.
But Poe also received support from online followers:
The march was highlighted by supporters wearing pink knitted hats during protests across the world. One march was held in nearby Nashville with approximately 15,000 members, the Tennessean reported.
The Washington, D.C. march was the biggest of the movements held Saturday across the world, The Washington Post reported.
