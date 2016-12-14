Yahoo investigation exposes new threat for users

FILE - This Tuesday, July 19, 2016 photo shows a Yahoo sign at the company's headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, Yahoo said it believes hackers stole data from more than one billion user accounts in August 2013. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

By Sabrina Cupit

Yahoo is warning users of potentially malicious activity with their accounts between 2015 and 2016.

This was discovered as the company was investigating a huge security breach that exposed one billion users' information several years ago.

In a written statement Yahoo says its investigation “has identified user accounts for which we believe forged cookies were taken or used. Yahoo is in the process of notifying all potentially affected account holders.”

WSB consumer expert Clark Howard says even his team was not immune to the breach. “The Yahoo breach hits really close to home as my producer, Christa had her Yahoo account compromised like hundreds of millions of other people.”

He says the criminals were able to get to her credit card, and that her information was stored in Yahoo's data base.

Howard says the first thing you need to do is change your password. He says change your passwords on everything, even if you don't use Yahoo anymore.

He adds, “The Yahoo breach has so many scary layers.”

No word on how many people are affected.