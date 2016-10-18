Woman who bravely fought cancer by dancing 'the JuJu' dies

By Brett Rosner

She made millions of people smile with her dance moves, and inspired just as many with her brave fight against cancer.

On Wednesday, Ana-Alecia Ayala passed away after more than a year-long battle with uterine sarcoma, according to WFAA-TV.

Ayala first caught the attention of many when she posted video in October of her and her friend dancing to the song "Juju on that Beat" in her hospital room.

More than 9 million people watched the video.

Ayala was diagnosed with the rare uterine sarcoma in December 2015 and was undergoing her fourth round of four-day inpatient chemotherapy at Baylor T. Boone Pickens Cancer Hospital in Dallas for a new tumor that was found on her spleen in July, according to her GoFundMe page.

Following her inspirational dance video, she was invited to meet the Backstreet Boys by a Dallas radio station.

Her last post on Facebook was Jan. 1 when she announced she was headed home after a weekend of complications.