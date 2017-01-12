Woman uses YouTube tutorials to build her family home

Posted: 6:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. —
YouTube is filled with animal videos, videos of kids doing adorable things and a bunch of people who aren't the sharpest knives in the drawer.
But it is also home of educational videos that really can teach viewers how to do just about anything.
Cara Brookins left a life of domestic violence and needed a place for her and her four children to live, KTHV reported.
Money was an issue when it came to buying a home, but all she needed was a computer, tools and know-how.
Brookins and her children watched YouTube tutorials on how to build a home, KTHV reported.
Her 17-year-old daughter thought her mom wasn't thinking the whole plan through, saying that they didn't have any idea what to do.
In 2008, the family, with help from the videos and lots of questions at the local home improvement stores, constructed the building themselves, KTHV reported.
Brookins has since written a book that comes out later this month that details her life, her trials and her family's building of a house that became their home.
">January 11, 2017
The Rise release is less than two weeks away. (So exciting!) Order today to boost it toward bestseller lists.https://t.co/myDew7LHhOpic.twitter.com/SR56eB9icg— Cara Brookins (@cmbrookins)https://t.co/myDew7LHhOpic.twitter.com/SR56eB9icg— Cara Brookins (@cmbrookins) January 11, 2017
The Rise release is less than two weeks away. (So exciting!) Order today to boost it toward bestseller lists. 📚
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}