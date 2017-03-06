A woman in Washington state is looking for the writer of apology note with a touching message left for her stolen butterfly wind chime (not pictured).

By Maggie Wilson

KIRO7.com

A woman in Lakewood, Washington, is searching for a person named Jake, who left $5 on her doorstep and a note apologizing for stealing her wind chime.

The note explains that the chime reminded him and his sister of their deceased mother, who liked butterflies.

Chrissy Reitz shared a photo of the note on Facebook Friday, hoping to return Jake’s money to him and let him know she wasn’t upset about the chime.

"So this was on my door this morning," she wrote, referring to the note. "It said: 'I am sorry that we stole your windchime. Our mom died and liked butterflies so my sister took it to put by our window. I am very sorry. This is only money I have. Please do not be mad at us.'

"Well Jake, I not sure who you are, but you can come get your money back sweetie. I am not mad. Please come over to my house."

Reitz, who said in a separate Facebook post that she is a mother of four boys and one girl, told "Inside Edition" she wants to find Jake and give him back the money.

"It wasn’t an expensive wind chime," she said. "I was 5 when my mom passed away, and my little sister was 3. I know what it feels like to protect a younger sibling after that."

Reitz said she has three wind chimes, and that both he and his sister can come to her house and each get their own chime.

"That little butterfly apparently meant a lot to him and his little sister and he did try to do the right thing, so I forgive him,” Reitz told "Inside Edition."

On Facebook, she wrote, "I was taught and feel in my heart to forgive and yes that is what I will do."

The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this story.