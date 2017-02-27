Follow us on

    Posted: 12:42 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017

    Woman punched repeatedly in Walmart bread aisle

    12-21-16-walmart photo
    By Crystal Bonvillian

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ATLANTA —

    A woman is recovering from bruises that she said she suffered when she was attacked by another shopper in the bread aisle of a Walmart in Atlanta.

    The woman, who declined to be identified, told WSB-TV that she was shopping for groceries Sunday morning when she was attacked. As she shopped from a mobility scooter, which she uses because of bad knees, she said another woman stepped in front of her and swore at her.

    “As I went around her, I said, ‘You’re the (expletive),’” the woman, whose face and arms bore bruises from the beating, told the news station.

    That was when the other woman began punching her in the face, she said.

    “I had my glasses on and she just kept socking me in the glasses, and then she socked me in my mouth, because my mouth is real sore,” the woman told WSB-TV.

    She said no one initially responded to her screams for help. Once Walmart security officers arrived, she noticed that her attacker had left behind a big clue to her identity.

    The woman’s cellphone was in the basket of the scooter.

    Atlanta police officials told WSB-TV that they’ve identified the suspect, who could face assault and battery charges. 

