Woman loses arm, leg in New York subway accident

By Carlin Becker

A woman is still hospitalized after losing an arm and a leg when she fell into the path of a subway in New York City on Wednesday.

Sophie Yu, a 25-year-old Chinese immigrant, lost her right arm and leg after suffering from a fainting spell then falling onto the subway tracks and being struck by an oncoming train, according to the New York Daily News.

Yu was still hospitalized Saturday with friends holding vigil while her parents travel to New York City to help her recover.

“Her family is devastated,” one of her friends told the Daily News. “There’s a lot of stuff they need to figure out right now. She’s going to have a lot to go through.”

The subway driver saw Yu fall and slammed on the brakes, but was unable to stop the train in time. Shortly after her fall, she regained consciousness and remained alert while subway workers pulled her out from beneath the train. She was then rushed to a nearby hospital in critical-but-stable condition.

Yu studied finance, graduating magna cum laude from The Wharton School, according to the Daily News.

“Oh my God, no!” the doorman at her apartment building said after hearing the news. “She’s so quiet. She’s very friendly. She laughs at almost anything you tell her.”