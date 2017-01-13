Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:05 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
RAMSEY, Minn. —
Police made a strange discovery during a traffic stop in Ramsey, Minnesota.
KARE reported that police stopped a van early Tuesday morning after they said the driver made several illegal turns and was swerving in traffic.
During the stop, police said they found that the woman who was driving was in labor. There were also two other adults and seven children in the van.
Some of the children, five of whom were 5 or under, had packing tape across their mouths, KARE reported.
The older children eventually told police that the kids put the tape on themselves.
During a records check, the van was listed as stolen.
Police also found a gun and loaded magazine near the feet of the children. An adult passenger admitted that the firearm was his, but he didn't have a permit to carry the weapon, KARE reported.
The kids were checked out by paramedics then were given to family members.
Deszion Marquese Raggs, who is the father of the children, was charged with child neglect and theft of a motor vehicle.
The pregnant woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
