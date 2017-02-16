By Michelle Ewing

A Louisiana woman is being hailed as a hero after she reportedly rescued a Baton Rouge police officer from an attacker.

According to The Advocate, Vickie Williams-Tillman, 56, was driving to the store Sunday morning when she spotted a man attacking an officer on the side of the road.

She quickly sprang into action.

"Ms. Williams-Tillman immediately called for more police but then went so much further," the Baton Rouge Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. "Risking her own safety, she jumped out of her vehicle and onto the back of the 28-year-old assailant. Ms. Williams-Tillman was able to help hold off the assailant until other officers arrived."

WBRZ reported that the unnamed officer had found the man, later identified as Thomas Bennett, asleep in a stopped vehicle that contained drug paraphernalia, police said. When the officer attempted to search the car, Bennett snagged his baton and used it to hit the officer in the head, according to the police report.

That's when Williams-Tillman intervened.

"I could see in his eyes he needed help," Williams-Tillman told The Advocate. "You don't have time to think about it. … I did what God needed me to do."

Baton Rouge police said they are "forever grateful" to Williams-Tillman.

"For showing so much love and concern for one of our officers, BRPD salutes you!" the department wrote on Facebook.

Bennett was arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated battery, resisting arrest, disarming an officer and drug possession, WBRZ reported.

