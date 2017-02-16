Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 5:51 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 | Posted: 5:51 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
BATON ROUGE, La. —
A Louisiana woman is being hailed as a hero after she reportedly rescued a Baton Rouge police officer from an attacker.
According to The Advocate, Vickie Williams-Tillman, 56, was driving to the store Sunday morning when she spotted a man attacking an officer on the side of the road.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
She quickly sprang into action.
"Ms. Williams-Tillman immediately called for more police but then went so much further," the Baton Rouge Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. "Risking her own safety, she jumped out of her vehicle and onto the back of the 28-year-old assailant. Ms. Williams-Tillman was able to help hold off the assailant until other officers arrived."
WBRZ reported that the unnamed officer had found the man, later identified as Thomas Bennett, asleep in a stopped vehicle that contained drug paraphernalia, police said. When the officer attempted to search the car, Bennett snagged his baton and used it to hit the officer in the head, according to the police report.
That's when Williams-Tillman intervened.
"I could see in his eyes he needed help," Williams-Tillman told The Advocate. "You don't have time to think about it. … I did what God needed me to do."
Baton Rouge police said they are "forever grateful" to Williams-Tillman.
"For showing so much love and concern for one of our officers, BRPD salutes you!" the department wrote on Facebook.
Bennett was arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated battery, resisting arrest, disarming an officer and drug possession, WBRZ reported.
For a special #BRPDSalutes today we want to thank a very special lady.
For a special #BRPDSalutes today we want to thank a very special lady.Posted by Baton Rouge Police Department on Sunday, February 19, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}