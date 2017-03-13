By WFTV.com

A family of seven must find a new place to live after finding out the Brevard County, Florida, home they were staying in and paying rent for is actually a Habitat for Humanity home that was built for another family.

The home is in the Faith Landings community, which consists of Habitat for Humanity houses.

Officials with the organization said homeowners typically follow the rules, but renting out a home until it is paid off could cause the homeowner to go into foreclosure.

Caprassia Holmes moved into the house on Testimony Street in Melbourne about five months ago with her six children and her cousin, who has Down syndrome and was placed in Holmes’ care.

A neighbor told her several weeks ago it was a Habitat for Humanity home.

“I knew that we (were) in trouble,” Holmes said.

She said her landlord shut off the utilities, even though Holmes has receipts showing she paid the bill.

Holmes has been paying nearly $900 a month in rent, which is double than what one resident said he pays for his similar Habitat for Humanity property.

“How do you profit off someone that tried to help you? I would think you would try to help somebody else,” Holmes said.

According to the Brevard County Tax Collector’s Office, the home belongs to Betty Bray, who did not answer WFTV's calls for comment.

Habitat for Humanity said that leasing a home to a third party is a violation of the mortgage agreement each family partner signs, and that violation of the policy is grounds for foreclosure.

The organization said it sent Bray a letter stating that she is in default of her agreement, and must pay the full amount of what she owes on the home to avoid foreclosure.

Bray can also sign a quitclaim deed, which would transfer ownership of the home back to Habitat for Humanity.

Holmes said she is still looking for a new place to live.