Woman can't bury husband in spot she bought decades ago

Posted: 10:39 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By Justin Wilfon
WSBTV.com
ATLANTA —
A woman is upset after she thought she paid for a spot to lay her husband to rest, only to find out that isn't the case anymore.
Patsy Summerour said she and her husband James bought spots in a mausoleum at the Washington Memorial Garden cemetery in Atlanta 40 years ago, but cemetery management said they don't have enough documentation to prove it.
"They came to me with this book. They showed me where he would be laid to rest," she said.
Summerour's husband died, and now that she's ready to use the spot, the cemetery says she can't have it.
"From the records dating back to the 1970s, we're not able to discern if in fact this has been paid for," the cemetery's owner, Jack Frost, said.
Frost said that even though the document says "paid in full" for nearly $1,700 dollars, it's not enough to verify a transaction from long before he bought the cemetery.
He said he needs a deed or receipts.
Frost is offering the couple two burial plots at a reduced price of $1,400 instead.
Summerour believe she had already paid for a better spot.
"I'm not trying to cheat him, but I feel like he's trying to cheat me because I paid for this," she said.
Summerour said she will reluctantly pay again so that her husband can rest in peace. He will be buried on Saturday.
