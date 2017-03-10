By ActionNewsJax.com

A Colorado woman who claimed to be in a relationship and living in Jacksonville, Florida, with Tim Tebow was arrested for trespassing at the New York Mets spring training field in St. Lucie County.

Michelle Marie Thompson, 36, of Arvada, Colorado, was arrested for trespassing on Feb. 28, according to Port St. Lucie Police Department reports.

On Feb. 26, Thompson was found near the Players Parking Lot gate at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, asking questions about Tebow, who is a Mets minor league player.

Mets security personnel flagged down an officer who was working security at the game. That officer checked Thompson's Colorado license and found an "I (Heart Symbol) Jesus/Tim Tebow" sticker on the back, according to the report. The officer asked Thompson why she was looking for Tebow, and she told the officer she was in a relationship with Tebow.

The officer asked, according to the report, "were they in a friendly relationship, a platonic relationship, a romantic relationship, or possibly a matrimonial relationship? Her response was to start giggling and say, 'All of the above.'"

She told the officer that the address on her Colorado license was not current and that she lived with Tebow and "gave the address of 4835 Swinklin Lane North, in Jacksonville, Florida," according to the report.

Thompson was given a trespass warning, and she left the property.

On Feb. 28, police said Thompson ignored the warning, came back onto the property and was placed under arrest and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail.

According to online records, Thompson was still in the St. Lucie County Jail on $750 bond as of Friday afternoon.