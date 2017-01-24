Follow us on

Updated: 4:17 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 | Posted: 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

Woman accused of slashing Trump sign in Florida for 'ruining her chill'

Elizabeth McSurdy photo
Photo credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office
By Chelsea Todaro

Palm Beach Post

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. —

A woman from California was arrested Friday in the Florida Keys when business owners accused her of slashing a vinyl Donald Trump sign with a knife and threatening them. 

Elizabeth McSurdy, 30, faces charges of criminal mischief and aggravated assault.

The owners of a vinyl sign business said to police that McSurdy cut the Trump sign with a knife and then pointed it at them, WPLG reports. One of the owners took a picture of McSurdy’s car before she fled the scene.

Police spotted the vehicle, pulled her over and arrested her. McSurdy told officers she committed the act because the sign "ruined her chill," according to WPLG.

McSurdy denied threatening the business owners with a knife but when searching the car officers found the weapon in a glove compartment. 

