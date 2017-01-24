Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 4:17 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 | Posted: 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
Palm Beach Post
BIG PINE KEY, Fla. —
A woman from California was arrested Friday in the Florida Keys when business owners accused her of slashing a vinyl Donald Trump sign with a knife and threatening them.
Elizabeth McSurdy, 30, faces charges of criminal mischief and aggravated assault.
>> Read more Floridoh! stories
The owners of a vinyl sign business said to police that McSurdy cut the Trump sign with a knife and then pointed it at them, WPLG reports. One of the owners took a picture of McSurdy’s car before she fled the scene.
Police spotted the vehicle, pulled her over and arrested her. McSurdy told officers she committed the act because the sign "ruined her chill," according to WPLG.
McSurdy denied threatening the business owners with a knife but when searching the car officers found the weapon in a glove compartment.
Read more at WPLG.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}