Woman, 88, charged with punching employee at West Palm Walgreens

By Palm Beach Post

An 88-year-old was arrested Thursday after she allegedly punched an employee at a Walgreens store within a senior-living community near West Palm Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office charged Bernice Shaw with one count of simple battery. She was released from custody Thursday evening on her own recognizance.

The alleged incident happened at about 1 p.m. at the Walgreens at 110 Century Blvd. Shaw reportedly entered the business and went to a store counter.

She then reportedly became upset about a fall she suffered at the store a few months prior, the sheriff’s office said. A woman working at the store attempted to calm Shaw, but Shaw swiped the woman’s hand away and told the woman to get away from her, according to the arrest report.

The employee walked away, but returned a few moments later to put away an item in an area near where Shaw was standing. Shaw began to yell and, without warning, punched the woman on the side of her face, a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said.

Shaw lost her balance, and the employee tried to keep her falling. Shaw fell, but was not hurt, the spokesperson said.