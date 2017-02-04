By WFTV.com

A Walmart customer shot a man who was allegedly stealing diapers with three other people, deputies said.

The shooting happened about 8 a.m. Saturday at Walmart.

Deputies said that four men were walking out of the store with diapers and began loading them into an SUV when they were approached by a Walmart loss prevention employee.

Capt. Angelo Nieves, of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, said an incident started near the vehicle and a witness in the parking lot stepped in to help the employee.

“They were fleeing from the store when they were confronted by store personnel,” Nieves said. “Some type of commotion occurred at the vehicle as it was being loaded with the stolen merchandise.”

The witness told deputies it appeared that one of the suspects went to grab something, and the witness, who has not been identified, felt threatened.

The witness was armed and opened fire, hitting one of the suspects multiple times, deputies said.

“The individual felt threatened. One of the suspects reached for something, (the witness) thought it was a weapon or a firearm,” Nieves said.

Nieves said the four suspects got into the maroon Nissan Rogue and fled the scene. The Nissan was reported stolen during a carjacking on Jan. 13, deputies said.

Deputies said the driver hit two vehicles in the parking lot, causing one of the cars to spin.

The suspect who was shot by the witness got out of the car at some point and went to a Citgo gas station.

Deputies responded to that scene, and the suspect is currently in serious but stable condition.

The three other suspects are still being sought.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and the witness who opened fire is cooperating with the investigation.

Deputies have not said if the witness will face any charges.