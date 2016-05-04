Winning Powerball ticket for $435M jackpot sold in Indiana

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 3:33 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 | Posted: 2:58 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
DES MOINES, Iowa —
Did you buy your Powerball ticket in Indiana? If so, check those numbers: You might have won the $435 million jackpot.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: What is the Powerball jackpot; where can you play?
The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 10, 13, 28, 52 and 61, with 2 as the Powerball.
Here are your winning Powerball numbers: 52-10-61-28-13 and the Powerball is 2 https://t.co/YmUkrpqh1apic.twitter.com/cF7cb9CKs0 Here are your winning Powerball numbers: 52-10-61-28-13 and the Powerball is 2
">February 23, 2017
https://t.co/YmUkrpqh1apic.twitter.com/cF7cb9CKs0— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 23, 2017
Here are your winning Powerball numbers: 52-10-61-28-13 and the Powerball is 2 https://t.co/YmUkrpqh1apic.twitter.com/cF7cb9CKs0— WSB-TV (@wsbtv)
Here are your winning Powerball numbers: 52-10-61-28-13 and the Powerball is 2
Powerball's website early Thursday said the winning ticket was sold in Indiana. One ticket sold in New Jersey matched five numbers with Power Play to win $2 million, while tickets sold in Kansas, Massachusetts, New York and Texas matched five numbers to win $1 million.
The jackpot for Saturday's drawing is $40 million.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}