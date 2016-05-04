Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 3:33 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 | Posted: 2:58 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017

Winning Powerball ticket for $435M jackpot sold in Indiana

Related

View Larger
Powerball jackpot photo
Tony Dejak / AP
In this Jan. 13, 2016, file photo, a clerk hands over a Powerball ticket for cash at Tower City Lottery Stop in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
What is the Powerball jackpot; where can you play?

Hot Right Now

More

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DES MOINES, Iowa —

Did you buy your Powerball ticket in Indiana? If so, check those numbers: You might have won the $435 million jackpot.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: What is the Powerball jackpot; where can you play?

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 10, 13, 28, 52 and 61, with 2 as the Powerball. 

">February 23, 2017

Powerball's website early Thursday said the winning ticket was sold in Indiana. One ticket sold in New Jersey matched five numbers with Power Play to win $2 million, while tickets sold in Kansas, Massachusetts, New York and Texas matched five numbers to win $1 million.

>> Read more trending news

The jackpot for Saturday's drawing is $40 million.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 