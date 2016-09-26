Win Valentine's Day with beef jerky bouquet

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Overwhelming interest and demand for beef jerky “broquets” has the creator of the edible floral arrangement scrambling to fill orders in time for Valentine’s Day.

>> Read more trending stories

“Say It With Beef” has hired and trained additional “carniflorists” and is expecting a pallet of beef jerky on Monday to complete outstanding orders.

“I can't make any promises about opening up orders again for Valentine's Day, but you better believe I hate not being able to take orders,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

A half-pound of the “flowers” comes shipped in a pint glass or beer mug “vase” and starts at $35. They are available in different flavors, including original, pepper, teriyaki or a combination.

The creation was born after a co-worker was hospitalized and the creator wondered what to get his manly friend. He created jerky flowers, and "Say It With Beef” was born.

A year and a couple of viral stories later, the company is expanding to make sure the broquets are available by Valentine’s Day.

It’s a perfect gift for any carnivore regardless of gender.