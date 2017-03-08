Follow us on

Updated: 10:48 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 | Posted: 9:23 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Some AT&T wireless customers temporarily unable to reach 911 Wednesday

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

AT&T said it has resolved the issue that prevented some wireless customers from reaching 911 Wednesday evening.

">March 9, 2017

Earlier the company said that it was aware customers were unable to call 911 from their cellphones due to an unspecified outage.

According to KPRC-TV in Houston, representatives from AT&T gave the following statement:

"We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we're working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience."

Issues were reported in Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Massachusetts and Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

