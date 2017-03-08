Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 10:48 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 | Posted: 9:23 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
AT&T said it has resolved the issue that prevented some wireless customers from reaching 911 Wednesday evening.
">March 9, 2017
Issue has been resolved that affected some calls to 911 from wireless customers. We apologize to those who were affected.— AT&T (@ATT)March 9, 2017
Issue has been resolved that affected some calls to 911 from wireless customers. We apologize to those who were affected.— AT&T (@ATT)
Earlier the company said that it was aware customers were unable to call 911 from their cellphones due to an unspecified outage.
According to KPRC-TV in Houston, representatives from AT&T gave the following statement:
"We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we're working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience."
Issues were reported in Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Massachusetts and Texas.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}