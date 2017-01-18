Why pit bulls have a bad reputation

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 11:49 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 | Posted: 11:39 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
By Ivy Brown
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
You may have heard bad things about pit bulls. More than 700 cities across the country have placed bans on the breed. Stories of attacks, bad behavior and strong bites have made people fear the once-beloved breed.
Experts say the culture of dog fighting has contributed to the pit bull's bad reputation. The dogs are often conditioned to make them more angry and aggressive.
As of 2014, pit bulls were responsible for 68 percent of dog attacks and 52 percent of dog-related deaths since 1982.
>> Montreal's pit bull ban goes into effect
However, before they were categorized as a fearful breed, pit bulls were popular as household dogs. They were known as loving protectors for children and families.
Pit bulls make up a large number of sheltered dogs and are euthanized at high rates.
