Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 3:09 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017 | Posted: 3:09 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017

White House letter suggests Kellyanne Conway won't be disciplined for Ivanka Trump promo

Related

View Larger
The Latest: Conway thanks conservatives for election help photo
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Ethics office: Kellyanne Conway violated rules with Ivanka Trump plug
Kellyanne Conway speaks out about Oval Office couch controversy
Photo of Kellyanne Conway kneeling on Oval Office couch sparks Twitter debate

President Donald Trump headlines

More

Hot Right Now

More

By Carlin Becker

Rare.us

WASHINGTON —

A new letter from the White House to the Office of Government Ethics appears to suggest that Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway will not receive any disciplinary action for promoting Ivanka Trump's products during a live interview. 

>> Ethics office: Kellyanne Conway violated rules with Ivanka Trump plug

“Upon completion of our inquiry, we concluded that Ms. Conway acted inadvertently and is highly unlikely to do so again,” reads the letter signed by Stefan C. Passantino, a White House deputy counsel for compliance and ethics. “It is noted that Ms. Conway made the statement in question in a light, off-hand manner while attempting to stand up for a person she believed had been unfairly treated and did so without nefarious motive or intent to benefit personally.”

>> Kellyanne Conway speaks out about Oval Office couch controversy

Conway was being interviewed on Fox News last month when she was asked about recent decisions by several retailers to stop carrying the first daughter’s fashion line, to which she replied, “Go buy Ivanka’s stuff.”

“It’s a wonderful line,” she continued. “I own some of it. ... I’m going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online.”

>> Photo of Kellyanne Conway kneeling on Oval Office couch sparks Twitter debate

The incident drew major criticism, with many believing Conway violated federal rules prohibiting endorsements by government employees. The Office of Government Ethics seemed to initially agree, stating in a previous letter that there was “strong reason to believe” Conway violated ethics standards and should be disciplined.

>> Read more trending news

Both the White House and the Office of Government Ethics have yet to comment on the new letter.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 