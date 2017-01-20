White House flip: How crews move one first family in, one out

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:32 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
For anyone who has had to relocate for a job, it's no easy task, but it's nothing like the job at hand for the crews who have only hours to get one family out of the White House while moving a second family in.
As the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Donald Trump begins, the real work will start as staff at the White House have to move all of the possessions of Barack Obama and his family out and move Donald Trump and his family in all in the span of about five hours, CBS News reported.
"They literally move all your stuff out in one day. You are living there and suddenly, it's not all out on the South Lawn, they pack it up," President Barack Obama said.
"There is about five hours of organized chaos at the White House," Kate Anderson Brower described in her book, "The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House."
According to the book's synopsis, the staff is responsible for "132 rooms, 35 bathrooms, 28 fireplaces, three elevators and eight staircases."
The Trumps will be able to redecorate the private areas, the Oval Office and much of the public areas will remain the same.
Luckily for the moving crews, the Obamas will remain in D.C. while Sasha finishes high school. The transition team announced in November that Melania Trump and the couple's 10-year-old son Barron will remain in New York to so he can finish his school year, CNN reported.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}