White House flip: How crews move one first family in, one out

The early morning sun begins to rise behind the White House, on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. At 12 noon today President-elect Trump will be sworn in as the nation's 45th president during an inaugural ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

For anyone who has had to relocate for a job, it's no easy task, but it's nothing like the job at hand for the crews who have only hours to get one family out of the White House while moving a second family in.

As the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Donald Trump begins, the real work will start as staff at the White House have to move all of the possessions of Barack Obama and his family out and move Donald Trump and his family in all in the span of about five hours, CBS News reported.

"They literally move all your stuff out in one day. You are living there and suddenly, it's not all out on the South Lawn, they pack it up," President Barack Obama said.

"There is about five hours of organized chaos at the White House," Kate Anderson Brower described in her book, "The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House."

According to the book's synopsis, the staff is responsible for "132 rooms, 35 bathrooms, 28 fireplaces, three elevators and eight staircases."

The Trumps will be able to redecorate the private areas, the Oval Office and much of the public areas will remain the same.

Luckily for the moving crews, the Obamas will remain in D.C. while Sasha finishes high school. The transition team announced in November that Melania Trump and the couple's 10-year-old son Barron will remain in New York to so he can finish his school year, CNN reported.

The Washington Post reports: