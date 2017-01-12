Follow us on

Posted: 7:31 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

White House fence jumper may receive no jail time

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON —

The man who jumped over the White House fence on Thanksgiving 2015 will likely not be put behind bars.

Joseph Caputo, who traveled to Washington, D.C. from Stamford, Connecticut, pleaded guilty last year to entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, WRC reported.

He is set to be sentenced Thursday.

Prosecutors are expected to not ask for jail time, but rather will suggest three years probation and a ban from the nation's capital.

Caputo jumped over the fence that surrounds the White House on Nov. 26, 2015. He was carrying a binder with what he called was a re-written Constitution and was wearing an American flag, WRC reported.

He also shouted "I love my country."

Caputo complied when Secret Service officers told him to get on the ground.

His attorneys had said that the event was to call attention to rights the Constitution lacks and that his actions were protected by the First Amendment. A judge disagreed.

