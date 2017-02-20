Follow us on

    Updated: 11:09 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017 | Posted: 10:11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

    Which Outback, Bonefish, Carrabba’s restaurants are closing?

    Outback Steakhouse
    Bloomin' Brands announced last week that some Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill  and Carrabba's restaurants will be closing this year. (Jeepers Media)

    By Debbie Lord

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Last month, Bloomin Brands, the company that owns Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Flemings Steakhouse restaurants, announced it would be closing 40 “underperforming” restaurants around the country.

    The 40 restaurants are set to close by the end of the first quarter of 2017, according to reports. The company has not yet released a list of the restaurants slated for closing.

    Here is a partial list of the restaurants that have closed, or those set to close. The list was compiled from stories posted by various media outlets.

    Alabama 

    Carrabba's in Montgomery  

    Arizona

    Outback Steakhouse in Chandler

    California

    Fleming’s in Beverly Hills

    Connecticut 

    Bonefish Grill in Newington 

    Bonefish Grill in South Windsor

    Carrabba's  in Manchester 

    Florida

    Carrabba’s in Jacksonville

    Carrabba’s in South Miami

    Illinois 

    Carrabba's in Naperville 

    Massachusetts

    Bonefish Grill in Westwood

    Carrabba's in Tyngsboro

    Outback Steakhouse in Framingham

    Outback Steakhouse in Westborough 

    Michigan

    Carrabba’s in Kentwood

    Carrabba's in Grand Rapids

    Outback Steakhouse in Rochester Hills

    Minnesota 

    Bonefish Grill in St. Louis Park

    Missouri

    Outback Steakhouse in Hazelwood

    New Jersey 

    Bonefish Grill in Middletown

    Carrabba's in Egg Harbor Township

    Carrabba's in Evesham

    Carrabba's in Middletown

    Outback Steakhouse in Lawrenceville

    New York

    Bonefish Grill in Colonie

    North Carolina

    Carrabba's in Charlotte 

    Outback Steakhouse in Morehead City

    South Carolina 

    Carrabba's in Columbia 

    Outback Steakhouse in Hilton Head 

    Texas

    Outback Steakhouse in Houston (2 locations)

    Bonefish Grill in Webster 

    Bonefish Grill in Katy 

