Which Outback, Bonefish, Carrabba’s restaurants are closing?

Bloomin' Brands announced last week that some Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill and Carrabba's restaurants will be closing this year. (Jeepers Media)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Last month, Bloomin Brands, the company that owns Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Flemings Steakhouse restaurants, announced it would be closing 40 “underperforming” restaurants around the country.

The 40 restaurants are set to close by the end of the first quarter of 2017, according to reports. The company has not yet released a list of the restaurants slated for closing.

Here is a partial list of the restaurants that have closed, or those set to close. The list was compiled from stories posted by various media outlets.

Alabama

Carrabba's in Montgomery

Arizona

Outback Steakhouse in Chandler

California

Fleming’s in Beverly Hills

Connecticut

Bonefish Grill in Newington

Bonefish Grill in South Windsor

Carrabba's in Manchester

Florida

Carrabba’s in Jacksonville

Carrabba’s in South Miami

Illinois

Carrabba's in Naperville

Massachusetts

Bonefish Grill in Westwood

Carrabba's in Tyngsboro

Outback Steakhouse in Framingham

Outback Steakhouse in Westborough

Michigan

Carrabba’s in Kentwood

Carrabba's in Grand Rapids

Outback Steakhouse in Rochester Hills

Minnesota

Bonefish Grill in St. Louis Park

Missouri

Outback Steakhouse in Hazelwood

New Jersey

Bonefish Grill in Middletown

Carrabba's in Egg Harbor Township

Carrabba's in Evesham

Carrabba's in Middletown

Outback Steakhouse in Lawrenceville

New York

Bonefish Grill in Colonie

North Carolina

Carrabba's in Charlotte

Outback Steakhouse in Morehead City

South Carolina

Carrabba's in Columbia

Outback Steakhouse in Hilton Head

Texas

Outback Steakhouse in Houston (2 locations)

Bonefish Grill in Webster

Bonefish Grill in Katy