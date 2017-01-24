Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 8:51 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 | Posted: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
By HotTopics.tv
Chris Salvator, 31, met Norma Cook, 89, when he moved in across the hall from her five years ago. Now, the two are inseparable roommates and love spending time together.
“My life has changed forever because of Norma and what happened,” Salvator said in a post that appeared on Medium.
Salvator and Cook lived across the hall from each other for years in their West Hollywood, California apartment complex. They regularly spent time together, and when doctors told Cook she could not live by herself anymore, Salvatore immediately stepped in to help.
At first, he set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for 24-hour home care. When that proved to be too expensive, Salvator invited Cook to live with him.
“She couldn’t be happier that I asked,” he told the "Today Show." “I was over there visiting most days anyway.”
The two have been roommates ever since, along with Norma’s cat, Hermes.
Salvatore shares photos and videos on Instagram and YouTube of him and Cook enjoying their time together as roommates.
“Moving her in… it feels as though it was meant to be all along,” Salvatore said. “It’s really fulfilling to be there for her.”
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}