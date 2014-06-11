By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President Donald Trump will speak before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, where, according to the White House, he will touch on plans for overhauling the tax code and talk about repealing and replacing Obamacare.

Trump will also reassure Americans that he won’t seek any changes to Social Security or Medicare, administration officials said.

Here are some specifics about the speech.

What time: 9 p.m. ET

What channel: All the major networks and cable news channels will be airing the speech live, and most will live-stream it on various platforms.

Where: The president will speak from the U.S. House of Representatives chamber.

Who will be there: All the senators and representatives are invited, and, so far, none have said they plan to boycott the speech as many Democrats did the inauguration.

According to some reports, Democrats have invited immigrants and foreigners to attend the speech as a symbol of their opposition to the president’s immigration policies.

What will he say: According to press secretary Sean Spicer, “The theme will be the renewal of the American spirit. The address will particularly focus on public safety including defense, increased border security, taking care of veterans, and then economic opportunity including education, job training, healthcare reform, jobs and tax and regulatory reform."

Trump, himself, said on Sunday he will offer details on how he would like to overhaul President Barack Obama's signature health care law in a speech to the U.S. Congress on Tuesday.

Democratic response: The former governor of Kentucky, Steve Beshear, will give the Democratic response to President Trump's address.