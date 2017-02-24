What time does President Trump speak at CPAC? What channel?

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
President Donald Trump will address an audience at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference Friday.
Trump is scheduled to begin speaking around 10:10 a.m. ET at the gathering of conservative activists being held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center near Washington D.C.
Trump was to address the group during last year’s conference, but pulled out at the last minute, leaving other candidates for the GOP presidential nomination to criticize him. He did speak at CPAC before – at the conferences held in 2011, 2013, 2014, and 2015.
The speech will be carried live on cable news channels, including CSPAN.
