What time does President Trump speak at CPAC? What channel?

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2011, file photo, Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington. In 2011, as the “money, money, money, money” chorus of his reality TV show’s theme song blasted, Trump stepped out before the nation’s largest gathering of conservative activists for the first time. The crowd was less than adoring, occasionally laughing at and booing the longtime former Democrat. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President Donald Trump will address an audience at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference Friday.

Trump is scheduled to begin speaking around 10:10 a.m. ET at the gathering of conservative activists being held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center near Washington D.C.

Trump was to address the group during last year’s conference, but pulled out at the last minute, leaving other candidates for the GOP presidential nomination to criticize him. He did speak at CPAC before – at the conferences held in 2011, 2013, 2014, and 2015.

The speech will be carried live on cable news channels, including CSPAN.