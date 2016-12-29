What time does Alabama play; what time does Ohio State play?

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 1:55 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 | Posted: 1:55 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The two semifinal College Football Championship games are set for Saturday with No. 1 Alabama (13-0; No. 1 CFP) facing No. 4 Washington (12-1; No. 4 CFP) in the Peach Bowl, while No. 2 Ohio State (11-1; No. 3 CFP) takes on No. 3 Clemson (12-1; No. 2 CFP) in the Fiesta Bowl.
The winners of the respective games will play each other for the championship in Tampa on Jan. 9.
The Peach Bowl (Alabama and Washington) begins at 3 p.m. (ET) at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. The game is being broadcast by ESPN. The Fiesta Bowl (Ohio State and Clemson) starts at 7 p.m. (ET) from the University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. ESPN is also broadcasting that game.
You can watch a live stream of both games at WatchESPN / WatchESPN apps.
