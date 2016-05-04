What is the Powerball jackpot; where can you play?

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 6:54 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 | Posted: 6:48 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball lottery grew to $403 million dollars after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing.
For the next drawing, on Wednesday, the one-time cash payoff is estimated to be at $243.9 million. The $403 million jackpot is the 10th largest in the history of the game.
The jackpot soared when no one matched the six numbers drawn Saturday night — 3, 7, 9, 31, 33, and the Powerball, 20.
The game, played in 44 states, cost $2 for a ticket. You can purchase a ticket for $3 that allows you the chance to win an extra $1 million or $2 million prize. Players choose the five numbers from a set of 69 white balls and the Powerball number from a set of 26 red balls.
You can win prizes if you match various combinations of the numbers. To win the jackpot, your ticket must match all five white ball numbers drawn, in addition to the red Powerball.
