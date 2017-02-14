Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 | Posted: 10:21 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

What is Donald Trump tweeting about the Russia story?

View Larger
President Trump and Vice President Pence
Chip Somodevilla
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Debbie Lord

U.S. intelligence agencies and Democrats in Congress have announced plans to investigate Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election, and any connection the Trump campaign could have had to that involvement.

Two days after President Donald Trump fired Gen. Michael Flynn, his national security adviser, for providing inaccurate information about contacts he had with the Russian ambassador in December, he is striking out at media outlets that have reported that Trump campaign operatives carried-on repeated phone conversations with authorities in Russia.

There has been no connection made between any Trump campaign members and the hacking of the Democratic National Committee, or any other election tampering.

Here is what President Trump tweeted about the story Wednesday morning.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 