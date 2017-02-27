Follow us on

Updated: 8:23 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 | Posted: 8:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

Oscars 2017: What does the blue ribbon seen at the Oscars stand for?

Oscars best picture gaffe dominates after-party chatter
Lin-Manuel Miranda, left, and Luz Towns-Miranda arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Several stars were sporting blue ribbons at Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony in support of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karlie Kloss and Ruth Negga were among the stars who wore the ribbons that had “ACLU” printed on them.

“I’m wearing an ACLU ribbon because they’re fighting incredible fights right now for American ideals,” Lin-Manuel Miranda said.

The ACLU offers attorney services for those fighting civil liberty issues in court, and has a stated mission "to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to every person in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States."  

In January, the ACLU filed a lawsuit against President Trump’s administration on behalf of two men detained and threatened with deportation at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport following the implementation of the Trump administration's travel ban. The organization received more than $24 million after the ban went into place.

