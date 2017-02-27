Lin-Manuel Miranda, left, and Luz Towns-Miranda arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Several stars were sporting blue ribbons at Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony in support of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karlie Kloss and Ruth Negga were among the stars who wore the ribbons that had “ACLU” printed on them.

“I’m wearing an ACLU ribbon because they’re fighting incredible fights right now for American ideals,” Lin-Manuel Miranda said.

"(The ACLU) helped Richard and Mildred (Loving) change the Constitution & the fight for civil rights." - Ruth Negga #Oscars#ThisIsLovingpic.twitter.com/b7QODXG5AS — ACLU National (@ACLU) February 27, 2017

The ACLU offers attorney services for those fighting civil liberty issues in court, and has a stated mission "to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to every person in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States."

In January, the ACLU filed a lawsuit against President Trump’s administration on behalf of two men detained and threatened with deportation at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport following the implementation of the Trump administration's travel ban. The organization received more than $24 million after the ban went into place.