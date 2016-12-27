Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 | Posted: 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

WATCH: Young Carrie Fisher auditions for 'Star Wars' with Harrison Ford

Related

View Larger
Daughter: Actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at age 60 photo
This Nov. 13, 1978, file photo shows, from left, Kenny Baker, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill during the filming of the CBS-TV special "The Star Wars Holiday" in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/George Brich, File)
Photos: Carrie Fisher through the years gallery
Photos: Carrie Fisher through the years
Photos: Notable deaths 2016 gallery
Photos: Notable deaths 2016
Mark Hamill reacts to Carrie Fisher's death in heartbreaking social media posts
Carrie Fisher's faithful dog, Gary, pays tribute to his mom
Report: Carrie Fisher completed work on 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' before death
Carrie Fisher drank 16 sodas a day, called signature bun hairstyle 'hair prison'
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dead at 60

Hot Right Now

More

By Melissa Gotleib

Courtesy of Rare.us

As the world mourns actress Carrie Fisher, there’s no better time to take a look back on YouTube at footage from her “Star Wars” audition. In the video, you can see Fisher, then 19, as Princess Leia opposite Harrison Ford as Han Solo.

>> Click here to watch

“The plans and specifications to a battle station with enough fire power to destroy an entire system,” Fisher said. “Our only hope in destroying it is to find its weakness, which we will determine from the data I stored in R2.”

>> 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dead at 60

Fisher died just days after suffering a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles.

>> PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” family spokesman Simon Halls said in a statement Tuesday. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

>> Read more trending stories

Fisher was 60 years old.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

On-Air

Atlanta's Morning News Team

Atlanta's Morning News with Scott Slade

Weekdays 4:30a – 9a with live team coverage of the top stories

 
 