WATCH: Trump surprises group of kids as White House tours resume

Updated: 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 | Posted: 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017
By Zuri Davis
Rare.us
WASHINGTON —
White House tours resumed Tuesday, and visitors were surprised by none other than President Donald Trump himself.
A video of a screaming crowd and an adoring boy meeting the president in person was shared by midmorning Tuesday.
President Trump surprises visitors at White House as tours resume
President Donald J. Trump surprises visitors at The White House as public tours resume for the first time since he took office. http://abcn.ws/2meZgrwPosted by ABC News on Tuesday, March 7, 2017
First lady Melania Trump said in a February press release:
“I am excited to reopen the White House to the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year. The White House is a remarkable and historic site and we are excited to share its beauty and history. I am committed to the restoration and preservation of our Nation’s most recognizable landmark.”
The initial delay in public tours was the result of positions in the White House Visitors Office not being immediately filled following Trump’s inauguration. The office oversees activities such as White House tours, the Easter Egg Roll and the National Christmas Tree festivities.
Those wishing to learn about the White House tours can find more information here.
