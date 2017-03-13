WATCH: Track Tuesday nor'easter

A woman holds an umbrella as she walks in the snow in Central Park, March 10, 2017 in New York City. A late-season winter storm is expected to hit most of the north east coast by Tuesday.

A woman holds an umbrella as she walks in the snow in Central Park, March 10, 2017 in New York City. A late-season winter storm is expected to hit most of the north east coast by Tuesday.

By Jason Brewer, Kevin Lemanowicz

Fox25Boston.com

A very high impact Nor’easter will develop off the mid-Atlantic coast early Tuesday, intensifying over the ocean as it passes over or just southeast of New England on Tuesday. It will gain momentum, strengthening winds, all while beginning to crank out heavy snow. While the exact track is becoming more clear, there is still some uncertainty because this storm has not formed yet. If you are in the path of the winter storm, make preparations now, as Tuesday will be a messy day with heavy snow, strong winds and concerns at the coast. And check back with us often as we update our forecast with the latest information available to us.

If you would like to track the storm, whether you live in the area or have friends and family impacted, click here for the latest for an hour by hour look at regional radar.

Blizzard Warnings/Watches Vary across the region impacted, but areas of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, are all under either a blizzard watch or warning.

Winter Storm Warning Much of the east coast is covered by a winter storm warning. According to the National Weather Service, the Winter Storm Warning stretches from Maine to Northern Virginia.

Winter Storm Watch Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard Tuesday

Winter Weather Advisory Parts of Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia North Carolina and Virginia

High Wind Warning Cape Cod and islands of Massachusetts, parts of New Jersey, Delaware,

Coastal Flood Warning 11am-3pm Tuesday exposed coastlines from Salisbury to Nantucket

Click here for the National Weather Service's latest warnings and watches related to the Nor'easter.

TIMING

Snow will begin to overspread the area during the early morning hours of Tuesday. Snow will quickly become heavy with snowfall rates of 1-3” a hour possible at times through Tuesday afternoon. Some mixing and changeover to rain could occur Tuesday afternoon.

SNOW

12-18” of snow is possible for a good portion of the New England area with isolated higher amounts. Currently, the models are indicating a more inland track to the storm. This means more mixing of sleet/rain the farther south and east you live.

**A continued push to the west, would move that heavier band of snow even more inland with more mixing across the southeast, cutting totals. A push to the east, would mean snow for most, but highest totals would slide east. We’ll continue to keep you updated as new information arrives to keep checking in with us. Adjustments are likely.

WIND

North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are possible, 60 mph at the coast. Winds will create significant blowing and drifting snow and limit visibility to white out conditions at times. Travel will become hazardous throughout the day on Tuesday. Strong winds may also lead to scattered damage and power outages. Heavy, wet snow will add extra weight to the trees, which may lead to an increase threat of damage.

COAST

During the afternoon high tide on Tuesday, the eastern coast of Mass including Cape Cod may experience a 2 to 3 ft storm surge along with widespread minor flooding. Pockets of moderate coastal flooding are expected along with splash over and beach erosion from waves along the ocean exposed shorelines.

WHAT WE ARE WORKING ON

Exact totals and timing will be determined on the specific track the storm takes and the intensity it gains. We’ll also better determine how much rain mixes in and where that rain/snow line will be. More information is coming in now, so make sure to check back with us online and on air as we’ll be watching every new development and bring that to you.

