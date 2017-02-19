Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 4:39 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 | Posted: 4:39 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
By WFTV.com
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. —
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched Sunday morning from Kennedy Space Center after a failed attempt Saturday.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch aborted
The rocket – which blasted off from launch pad 39A with a Dragon supply ship on top – was packed with cargo Friday that will be brought to the International Space Station. The cargo includes 5,500 pounds of science experiments, research equipment and supplies for astronauts.
>> Click here to watch the launch
Sunday's launch was SpaceX’s first in Florida since the September explosion of a Falcon 9 rocket at the nearby SpaceX Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. That launch damaged the company's pad.
There hasn't been a launch from Kennedy Space Center since 2011.
Astronauts lifted off from pad 39A six times from 1969 to 1972 on their way to the moon. The pad hasn't been used since the retirement of the space shuttle program.
">February 19, 2017
Breathtaking. #rocket#SpaceX#wftvpic.twitter.com/4x4P1SAyc1— Julie Salomone (@JSalomoneWFTV)#rocket#SpaceX#wftvpic.twitter.com/4x4P1SAyc1— Julie Salomone (@JSalomoneWFTV) February 19, 2017
Breathtaking. 🚀💫
Right on schedule, solar arrays have been deployed on @SpaceX#Dragon cargo spacecraft. Watch: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTipic.twitter.com/NCqYrCNR7x Right on schedule, solar arrays have been deployed on
">February 19, 2017
@SpaceX#Dragon cargo spacecraft. Watch: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTipic.twitter.com/NCqYrCNR7x— NASA (@NASA) February 19, 2017
Right on schedule, solar arrays have been deployed on @SpaceX#Dragon cargo spacecraft. Watch: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTipic.twitter.com/NCqYrCNR7x— NASA (@NASA)
Right on schedule, solar arrays have been deployed on
">February 19, 2017
pic.twitter.com/6Ve3YJoStm— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}