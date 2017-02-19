Follow us on

Updated: 4:39 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 | Posted: 4:39 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad photo
In this image from NASA TV, the SpaceX Falcon rocket launches from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. It's carrying a load of supplies for the International Space Station. (NASA TV via AP)
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch aborted

By WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. —

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched Sunday morning from Kennedy Space Center after a failed attempt Saturday.

The rocket – which blasted off from launch pad 39A with a Dragon supply ship on top – was packed with cargo Friday that will be brought to the International Space Station. The cargo includes 5,500 pounds of science experiments, research equipment and supplies for astronauts.

Sunday's launch was SpaceX’s first in Florida since the September explosion of a Falcon 9 rocket at the nearby SpaceX Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. That launch damaged the company's pad.

There hasn't been a launch from Kennedy Space Center since 2011. 

Astronauts lifted off from pad 39A six times from 1969 to 1972 on their way to the moon. The pad hasn't been used since the retirement of the space shuttle program.

